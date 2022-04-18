Inside INdiana Business

Millions approved for broadband expansion projects

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Governor Eric Holcomb has announced nearly $190 million in funding as part of the third round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program. The funding will support 154 broadband infrastructure expansion projects throughout the state.

Holcomb’s office says the projects will provide broadband service to nearly 53,000 homes and commercial locations in 80 counties.

In addition to the state funding, 35 telecommunications providers and utility co-ops have contributed more than $239 million in matching funds for the third round. The program allows broadband service providers and co-ops to apply for up to $5 million to expand service if they provide at least a 20% match.

“This record-setting investment in broadband is another game-changer for Hoosiers who now, more than ever, need affordable, reliable internet,” Holcomb said in written remarks. “With this third round, we take giant steps in leveling the playing field for our residents regardless of where they choose to live, work or go to school.”

The state says through the first three rounds of the project, nearly $270 million has been awarded with broadband projects being completed in 83 Indiana counties.

You can see the full list of the round three grant recipients by clicking here.