Mixed-use project planned for downtown Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Hammond Redevelopment Commission has approved a development agreement for a new mixed-use project. Mayor Tom McDermott’s office says the $25 million project will bring more than 200 market rate apartments as well as commercial and retail space to the city’s downtown.

Hammond-based AGT Real Estate is developing the project, which will be located at the corner of Rimbach Street and Hohman Avenue.

“Our planning team worked closely with ATG to get this exciting development in our downtown,” McDermott said in written remarks. “This investment into our downtown is aligned with the City’s Downtown Master Plan from Jeff Speck and will bring hundreds of people into downtown and add to the thriving core we are developing.”

The developer expects to break ground this fall with the first apartments ready for occupancy by the summer of 2023.

The city is providing a 10-year tax abatement and a land acquisition loan for the project.