Noblesville mom takes wine on the road

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — After a long stint in real estate, Lacy Clark decided to quit corporate America and pursue her 10-year dream: owning a food truck. Clark launched The Wine Trough last spring and since that time has traveled to virtually every corner of Indiana, quickly becoming a hit at venues throughout the state. The self-professed “mamapreneur” says she wanted to put an emphasis on local sourcing, including everything from wine, meats and even the wood used to build out the interior of the trailer that serves as the bar.

Clark talked about her venture with Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman.

“My family is full of entrepreneurs. I am not shy to start something that I think will do well or will flourish or help people out,” said Clark. “So, I was definitely very spirited about it. My husband will tell you that I bought [the trailer] and within three and a half weeks, we had our first event.”

In addition to wines from Country Moon Winery in Noblesville, The Wine Trough also provides beer from a variety of local craft breweries and charcuterie boards in varying sizes.

Clark says the focus on local products was key to her business.

“We like local a lot. We like to support local in everything that we can,” she said. “We carry local wines. We have everything from the local wood that was used in our bar to my son and I actually putting this flooring in ourselves. We have a local guy that came in that does the carpentry to cut out our shelves.”

The young company is already growing with plans for a second traveling food and wine truck that will hit the road this summer.

“I think we’ve had a very, very receptive community. Everyone has loved what we’ve done. We’ve heard nothing but good feedback. And, again we’re supporting the local wineries to keep them open during COVID. So, it’s not just about us; it’s really about who we’re supporting and keeping our money where we’re working.”