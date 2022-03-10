Inside INdiana Business

Old National Bank expands to Kansas City

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Evansville-based Old National Bancorp (Nasdaq: ONB) is planning to open a commercial banking office in the greater Kansas City region. Old National says it has hired two commercial bankers to support the expansion.

Steve Liggett will serve as market president, and David Robinson will serve as corporate relationship manager.

“As we looked to expand and grow our commercial capabilities into Kansas City, it was important for us to add local, established bankers who know the market,” said Jim Ryan, chief executive officer of Old National. “Steve and David each have extensive commercial banking experience and impressive track records in servicing Kansas City-based clients. We are excited to welcome them to Old National.”

The bank says Liggett has an extensive background in finance and credit. He spent 23 years with Wells Fargo Bank where he served in various roles, including credit analyst, relationship manager, and credit manager. Most recently, Liggett managed the captive finance business of Murphy Hoffman Co. in Kansas.

David Robinson joins Old National with more than 20 years of local banking experience. The bank says he has held several leadership roles at Wells Fargo, GE Capital and CIBC, and founded an accounts receivable finance business in Kansas City.

Earlier this year, Old National and Chicago-based First Midwest Bancorp Inc. completed their $6.5 billion merger, creating the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest.