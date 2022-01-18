Inside INdiana Business

Old National earnings remain positive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INDiana Business) — Evansville-based Old National Bancorp (Nasdaq: ONB) is reporting fourth quarter net income of $56 million, down from $74 million during the same period a year ago. The banking company is also reporting full-year net income of $277 million, up from $226 million the previous year, as it waits to complete the previously announced merger with First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq: FMBI).

Old National Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Ryan says First Midwest Bank also “enjoyed strong 4th quarter and full-year 2021 results.”

Old National says included in the fourth quarter were pre-tax charges of $6.7 million related to the pending merger with First Midwest.

The proposed $6.5 billion merger was first announced in June. The combined company will operate under the Old National brand with dual headquarters in Evansville and Chicago.

Click here to view the full report.