Solar project approved for South Bend

Reed Parker, Inside INdiana Business
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) has announced a 20 MW solar project award in Indiana. IEA subsidiary, White Construction, secured the project, which includes building the South Bend Photovoltaic facility on a 200 acre site near South Bend, which is expected to use nearly 60,000 modules.

The new facility will more than double electricity production from solar resources in the region. The University of Notre Dame will support 40% of the facility’s renewable attributes in the hopes of reducing carbon emissions.

IEA will design and build the entire project, including roads, fencing and electrical collection. Indiana Michigan Power will be the lead developer.

“There is tremendous growth expected for the solar industry over the next few years, with nearly 3% of homes in the U.S. predicted to be powered by solar by 2024,” said Chris Hanson, IEA’s Executive vice president of Renewable Energy. “IEA remains committed to expanding the use of reliable and efficient solar energy across the nation. We are very pleased to be able partner with AEP on this exciting solar project to bring additional renewable energy capacity to our home state of Indiana.”

 The entire project is set to be fully operational by December 2020. 

Indy tech firm switches to remote work due to virus

Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based health intelligence software company is switching to a remote workforce in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Springbuk says its employees, which total more than 125, will work from home until April 6.

While the company has not reported any cases of coronavirus among its employees, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Rod Reasen says the decision was made as a proactive measure.

“Our company mission is to prevent disease with data,” said Reasen. “This mission guides every product we build and every decision we make. We are taking this step to lead by example for our customers, the local community, and the broader technology ecosystem when living out our vision of prevention.”

Springbuk says Reason, along with Vice President of Product Amy Brown and Lead Clinical Scientist Dr. Janet Young, will host an informative webinar March 19 at 1 p.m. to address the current disk factors of COVID-19 and how employers can leverage the data they have to address concerns.

“Every decision we make is made with the employee in mind,” said Reasen. “Our hope is that the products we have built, the data we leverage, and the actions we take help create a healthier community — for organizations and individuals.”

Springbuk is headquartered at The Union 525 in downtown Indianapolis.

