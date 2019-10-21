Stone City Products invests $2 million in expansion

BEDFORD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Bedford-based manufacturer Stone City Products is expanding. The $2 million, 30,000-square-foot project could result in a weekend shift, adding jobs as product lines increase.

Stone City Products offers precision machining, metal stamping and value-added assembly to customers in the automotive, rail car and HVAC industries.

To keep up with demand, Stone City had been renting additional space over a mile away on John Williams Blvd.

“It was an obstacle,” said Stewart Rariden, chief executive officer of Stone City Products, “the expansion has improved our workflow and increased efficiency. It’s also much more convenient for employees.”

As a result of the expansion, low-volume product lines and equipment were transferred to the new space, providing the opportunity for growth and additional lines. Fabrication and assembly were also relocated, according to the company.

“There is a plan to expand the fabrication department to include a laser cutting machine in the next 1-2 years, now possible with the new space,” said Rariden.

Stone City currently runs 2 shifts and has 105 employees.