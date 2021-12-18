Inside INdiana Business

Study: Indiana hospitals among most transparent on prices

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A new study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine shows Indiana hospitals rank fourth in the nation for transparency regarding hospital prices. The study looked at more than 3,500 acute care hospitals and found more than half are not in compliance with a federal rule requiring hospitals to disclose their prices online.

The study, “Factors Associated with Compliance to the Hospital Price Transparency Final Rule: A National Landscape Study,” was led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The Hospital Price Transparency rule went into effect January 1 and requires hospitals to pricing information for at least 300 online in a file format that is considered “machine-readable.”

According to the study, Washington D.C. was the only one to have 100% compliance, followed by Hawaii at 88%, Rhode Island at 86%, Indiana at 80% and Michigan at 75%.

“I am not surprised to see Indiana recognized as a national leader in transparency,” Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital association, said in written remarks. “IHA undertook an internal educational campaign and provided technical assistance to our members to help achieve compliance. Despite the tremendous strain on our health care system, Indiana hospitals have worked tirelessly to make prices more affordable and transparent for Hoosiers.”

Tabor says the IHA has created its own website to help consumers find healthcare price and quality information.

You can connect to the full study by clicking here.