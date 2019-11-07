SupplyKick completes funding round

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based tech company has secured a big round of funding from a Utah-based investor. SupplyKick, which provides marketing and inventory management services for brands selling on Amazon, says the seven-figure investment from Decathlon Capital Partners will help fuel the company’s growth.

SupplyKick did not disclose the specific amount of the investment. However, the company says the capital infusion will be used to support platform expansion and partner growth, enhance customer service and provide additional working capital.

“The key to our expansion is partnering with the right investor who understands our vision and sees the value in our offerings,” SupplyKick founder Chris Palmer said in a news release. “Expert online selling is the only certain future of retail and the team at Decathlon understands our potential. We are pleased to partner with them.”

SupplyKick’s platform aims to give brands a manufacturers a long-term growth strategy for Amazon to help maximize their sales.

“The team at SupplyKick knows how to use technology and data to drive online sales growth,” said John Borchers with Decathlon. “They’re on the cutting edge of the next stage in e-commerce. We are pleased to be part of their growth through this capital investment.”

Earlier this month, SupplyKick announced it was moving its headquarters to Elevator Hill, which is the former Angie’s List campus in downtown Indianapolis. The company says the move is the result of continued growth and the need for more office and warehouse space.