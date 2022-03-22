Inside INdiana Business

Teachers Credit Union names new CEO

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — South Bend-based Teachers Credit Union has selected Jason Osterhage as its new president and chief executive officer. He most recently served as executive vice president and chief operating officer at Texas Dow Employees Credit Union in Houston.

Osterhage began his career in 2005 with Delta Community Credit Union in Atlanta and later served as chief lending executive for Alliant Credit Union in Chicago.

“Jason’s extensive management experience in the credit union industry makes him the ideal choice to lead our experienced executive team,” Dr. Vincent Henderson, chairman of the TCU Board of Directors, said in written remarks. “Throughout his career, Jason has accumulated valuable expertise that applies to all facets of our organization, and we’re excited to see the new perspective he will bring to the credit union.”

Osterhage will begin his new role immediately.

He succeeds Paul Marsh, who left the credit union a year ago after 30 years, including 10 as CEO. Waylon Peterson, president of TCU Wealth Management, has served as interim CEO since Marsh’s departure.