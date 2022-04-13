Inside INdiana Business

Techstars announces sports accelerator cohort

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Techstars Sports Accelerator Powered by Indy has announced its class of 2022 that will take part in a 13-week program. The accelerator includes 13 sports technology-focused startups and will culminate in a demo day where participants will be able to present to potential investors.

Techstars says the new cohort, which began Monday, features startups from the U.S., Mexico, the United Kingdom and Ireland. The startups include companies focusing on sports betting, fantasy sports, gym technology, athleisure, ticketing, consumer fitness and Name, Image and Likeness.

As part of the Indy-based accelerator, participants will work with more than 200 mentors in the sports and technology industries to “refine their strategies, navigate obstacles and aggressively set goals for future success.”

The startups include:

FTN Network (San Diego, Calif.) – A multi-site platform focused on sports data, subscriptions (Betting, DFS, Fantasy, Data), iGaming affiliates, and high-level sports media.

Rewire Fitness (New Paltz, N.Y.) – Evidence-based solutions for holistically tracking athlete readiness with a recommendation engine for mind/body recovery and a training program for building more mental resilience.

VO2 (Philadelphia, Pa.) – A blockchain-based platform that allows athletes to tokenize themselves and create fan-athlete economies.

Scrimmage (Austin, Texas) – Simplifies the sports betting process by automatically syncing data from each of the bettor's sportsbook accounts, directing the bettor to the sportsbook with the best price while simultaneously recording the details of the bet.

EvenLift (Mexico City, Mexico) – Leverages computer vision to close the gap between gyms and at-home fitness options by providing leaderboards, gamified challenges, and automated personal training.

Perform (San Francisco, Calif.) – Combines run coaching with machine learning to deliver accessible, personalized coaching to help runners stay healthy and achieve their goals.

OYA Femtech (Los Angeles, Calif.) – Developing the first anti-microbial leggings for women to help prevent feminine health problems.

GameplAi (London, U.K.) – GameplAI is a B2B sports betting company focusing on three major areas: a new social betting product, a dynamic pricing engine for real time betting, and a simulated reality engine all part of our new sports entertainment platform offering.

Fit! (Los Angeles, Calif.) – Innovative and proprietary bodyweight fitness hardware paired with content created by top calisthenics athletes.

Season Share (Los Angeles, Calif.) – Empowers teams to deploy a single, fan-facing platform to power innovative ticketing and fan-experience programs alongside digital, merch, and fan-token offerings.

RepOne (Brooklyn, N.Y.) – A platform building tools to give trainers real-time, individualized guidance during workouts to scale interactions to a massive client base.

The Fan's Place (Indianapolis, Ind.) – Delivering customer loyalty through sports gamification, offering a unique, sports-based rewards program that allows businesses to better engage their customers through sports.

Thoroughbred Racing (Dublin, Ireland) – A transparent, transformative racehorse platform for individual owners, syndicates and trainers, enabling a shared experience of all aspects of racehorse ownership.

The Demo Day presentations are scheduled for July 7.