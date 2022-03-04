Inside INdiana Business

Tell City Preztel moves to Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A popular pretzel company in Perry County has relocated operations. Our partners at WEHT-TV report Tell City Pretzel has moved its production and retail facility to Jasper, the home of owners Brad and Sandy Smith.

The Smiths, who bought the company after it went out of business in 2009, originally purchased the location in Jasper more than a year ago to use as a storage facility. But Brad Smith says the time was right to relocate everything to the Dubois County city.

“I’m 60 years old, I’m spending anywhere from 15-20 hours on the road a week that I could be giving to the business,” Smith told WEHT. “So, we thought now’s the time to do it.”

Smith says two main factors went into the decision to relocate.

“The pretzel, what’s best for it and the company to make sure that it stays strong and the pretzel stays as popular as it is,” he said. “Number two is the employees. [I wanted to] make sure that they had options. Some of them came with me; some of them retired. Those were the two big issues I had.”

Smith says the new retail location will be set up like a brewery or distillery where you can see the pretzels being made. The company also plans to offer tours of the facility.

He adds residents in Tell City will still be able to buy the popular pretzels and he has no plans to change the name of the brand.