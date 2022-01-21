Inside INdiana Business

The Juice secures seed funding, touts first year growth

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based tech startup that launched last year out of the High Alpha venture studio has closed on a $1.5 million seed round of funding. The Juice, which has developed a business-to-business content discovery platform, says it has seen nearly 850% revenue growth in its first year of operation.

The Juice was founded in January 2021 and launched out of High Alpha in August. The company says its platform connects sales and marketing professionals to an on-demand hub that includes “thought leadership and educational content” to help users learn and grow professionally.

Since launching in August, The Juice has signed up more than 2,700 users and added more than 100,000 resources to the platform.

“There’s a groundswell of B2B Marketers who want to change the playbook and millions of B2B professionals who want a better way to find helpful resources,” said Jonathan Gandolf, co-founder and chief executive officer of The Juice. “The Juice makes this a win-win relationship — delivering the sophistication of a Spotify-like consumer experience to B2B professionals searching for quality content.”

The funding round included participation from High Alpha Capital, Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures, and Service Provider Capital, as well as angel investors such as Sangram Vajre, co-founder of Atlanta-based Terminus, and Techstars Managing Director Scott Kraege.

The Juice currently has 11 employees, the majority of which are located in Indianapolis. The company says it plans to add to its team in 2022, though a specific number was not provided.