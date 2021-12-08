Inside INdiana Business

Tire recycler to open facility in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Colorado-based Bolder Industries Inc., a recycler of used tires, has purchased the former Pyrolyx USA facility in Terre Haute with plans to invest $40 million to restart the plant. The 66,000-square-foot facility ceased operations after about two years in operations of shredding tires.

Bolder says it will retrofit the property in Vigo County with its technology that takes end-of-life tires and converts them into sustainable raw materials used by the rubber, plastic and petrochemical industries.

The company says it will add more than 40 new employees to operate the plant when it becomes operational in 2023.

Bolder says in its recovery process, 98% of the tire’s materials are utilized and 75% of the solids and liquids make their way back into new tires, manufactured rubber goods, and plastics.