USI introduces new degree, certificate programs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The University of Southern Indiana is adding to its offerings. The university is introducing a Bachelor of Science in Diagnostic Medical Sonography degree program, as well as three new certification programs.

USI says the Diagnostic Medical Sonography degree within the College of Nursing and Health Professions will prepare students to work in the modern healthcare system as entry-level sonographers. The degree focuses on current trends in the sonography profession, enrollment data, future program expansion and advising capabilities.

USI says its DMS program will be the only Bachelor of Science degree program in the state accredited in all four sonography concentrations. The program will begin being offered in the fall of 2023.

The university’s board also approved an undergraduate certificate in Supply Chain Management, which will begin this fall and covers global sourcing, logistics management, and transportation, among other topics, as well as an Undergraduate Activity Professional Certificate that will assist in meeting Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program objectives.

USI says a new Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Health Informatics will also begin this fall. The program will focus on the application of data, information and knowledge for clinical care, scientific inquiry, and effectiveness within the healthcare industry.