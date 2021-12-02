Inside INdiana Business

Vincennes University extends president’s contract

VINCENNES (Inside INdiana Business) – Vincennes University has extended the contract for President Dr. Chuck Johnson through 2024. Board of Trustees Chair John Stachura and others praised Johnson for his “superb leadership and contributions to fulfilling the University’s mission.”

“We are very pleased with the direction Dr. Johnson is taking us,” Trustee Mike Sievers said. “We’ve gone through some really challenging times in the last 18 or 24 months. In spite of those obstacles, we are really headed in the right direction. His leadership is taking the University where it needs to go. We are very appreciative of his work.”

The board also adopted a resolution of appreciation for the service of longtime administrator Mike Gress. The university says Gress, who is now retired after 41 years, started as a VU faculty member in 1980.

“Mike Gress is really a champion for Vincennes University,” Johnson said. “Every institution has a person or persons that they can call on in times of challenge or times of difficulty to step up and be heroes. Mike has certainly been a hero for this institution, taking on some of the toughest tasks with great conviction, a wonderful work ethic, and a tremendous passion for quality, and has delivered for this institution time and time again. We would not be where we are as an institution if not for Mike’s great efforts.”

The board also approved a nursing degree program in which LPNs can earn a bachelor’s degree in three years.