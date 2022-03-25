Inside INdiana Business

Wabash Valley Power Alliance names new CEO

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The Wabash Valley Power Alliance has promoted Jeff Conrad to president and chief executive officer. Conrad, who currently serves as the generation and transmission cooperative’s chief operating officer, will succeed retiring CEO Jay Bartlett.

The WVPA says Conrad has worked for the organization since 1999, serving in various leadership roles. The organization serves 23 member distribution electric cooperatives in Indiana, Illinois and Missouri.

“The electric industry is in an era of unparalleled change and staying ahead of the ever-evolving needs of the members we serve will be the key to our on-going success,” said board chairman Phil Hayes. “We are confident that with Jeff’s leadership and experience, Wabash Valley Power will meet the challenges of the future head on and continue to be a premiere provider of electricity to our alliance of electric cooperatives.”

Conrad previously served as the WVPA’s corporate controller and chief financial officer. He is expected to begin his new role in April.