Zotec Foundation donates $250K to Foster Success

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Zotec Foundation in Indianapolis is contributing $250,000 over three years to Foster Success. The foundation says the funding will help Foster Success expand its workforce readiness program.

Foster Success supports teens and young adults when they are transitioning out of Indiana’s foster care system.

“We know how important it is to support workforce readiness for young people, ensuring meaningful experiences and caring advocates for a stable career journey,” said T. Scott Law, founder and chief executive officer of Zotec Partners and chairman of Zotec Foundation. “We believe Foster Success is uniquely equipped to help the Zotec Foundation continue our commitment to support a brighter future for the at-risk youth of Indiana. They have such an innovative approach to helping young people succeed. Together, we’re proud to support a positive trajectory towards self-sufficiency.”

The program provides access to resources and tools, such as high school and college programs, career coaching, and job training and placement.

“Partnering with the Zotec Foundation has empowered us to be more innovative and youth-focused, enhancing our work and therefore increasing program participation and quality outcomes,” said Dr. Maggie Stevens, president at Foster Success. “We’re extremely grateful for this generous support, which will help us ensure that young people who transition out of foster care are empowered, supported, and heard.”

In 2022, Foster Success is planning to launch a health and well-being program, assisting young people transitioning from pediatric to adult healthcare. The nonprofit says the program will teach participants how to become self-advocates in setting and achieving their physical, mental and emotional well-being goals.

Earlier this year, the Zotec Foundation awarded grants totaling $500,000 to Indiana nonprofits serving youth.