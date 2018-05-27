Inside the world-famous Indy 500 Snake Pit

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – The Indianapolis 500 is one of the biggest, most well-known sporting events, garnering worldwide attention every single year. The driver, with a combination of skill, talent and luck, who manages to win the annual, historic race is likely to have their life changed forever.

However, the Indianapolis 500 is an event primarily for fans of the historic race, it has since branched out into other areas, incorporating those with other interests.

Prior and during the big race, race and music fans have quite the event going on in addition to the world’s most famous race: The Snake Pit.

This year’s Snake Pit features the musical stylings of Diplo, deadmau5, Griz and Axwell and Ingoss.

News 8 was on hand for the party as things were beginning to get underway and talked to a few attendees.

“This is my first year here and I’m probably more excited for this,” said one attendee. “Yeah, probably more excited for this. We’re excited to be here! Party hard!” said another in attendance.

The act they were most looking forward to seeing? Diplo.

“We’re here to rage! We’re planning on staying till 1, it closes at 3. We’re mainly here to see Diplo,” said another attendee.

While others were in attendance for musical reasons, some saw the Snake Pit as a rite of passage as a Hoosier.

“I’m about to move to Michigan and like, as a Hoosier, I feel it’s my duty to do this before I move away,” another attendee said.

The beats started dropping at 7 a.m. as the acts took the stage performing for an obviously enthusiastic and passionate crowd.

While 7 a.m. is an odd time to begin a concert, the early time did nothing to damping the exuberance of those attending this year’s Snake Pit.

The 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set to begin just after noon.

Those performing the ceremonial duties before the big race, reads like a who’s who of today’s top celebrities.

Pacers’ star Victor Oladipo will drive the pace car, Kelly Clarkson will sing the national anthem and Avengers actor Chris Hemsworth.