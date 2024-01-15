2 missing Navy SEALs were on mission to take Iranian missile parts

WASHINGTON (WISH) — Two U.S. Navy SEALs remained missing Monday as U.S. defense officials released details about a mission to board and take over a marine vessel carrying what was reported to be “components for medium-range Iranian ballistic missiles” that were headed for Somalia, The Associated Press reported.

On Monday, as part of a search effort, U.S. Navy ships and aircraft were combing areas of the Gulf of Aden, the AP reported.

The Associated Press reported a crew aboard a ship not affiliated with any nation, ostensibly–the vessel did not have a country flag affixed to it–was planning to transfer the missile parts, which it said included “warheads and engines,” to another boat that was located on Somalian coast.

The Associated Press, citing an official it said spoke on condition of anonymity, that the Navy recognized the boat as one with a “history of transporting illegal weapons from Iran to Somalia.”

The SEALs were on the USS Lewis B. Puller, a Navy and traveled in separate, smaller combat craft driven by naval “special warfare” crew, the outlet reported. The special combat craft was used for special operations. U.S. officials said they SEALs were boarding it in rough seas, around 8 p.m. local time, when one SEAL got knocked off by high waves and a teammate went in after him.

Ultimately the vessel delivering the warheads and engines was boarded, about a dozen crew members were taken into custody, the weapons were confiscated, and the boat was sunk by open holes being blown in the hull, the AP reported.

According The Associated Press, citing U.S. officials, the waters in the Gulf of Aden are “warm” and Navy SEALs are trained for the type of emergencies facing the team as the mission unfolded.

Navy ships, helicopters and drones were involved in the ongoing search, the AP reported. Officials said that the SEAL mission was not related to the ongoing U.S. and international mission to protect commercial vessels in the Red Sea that were bring attacked by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, according to AP.