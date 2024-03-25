Memorial grows in Russia to honor those killed in terrorist attack

Flowers and balloons placed in honor of people killed in the March terrorist attack. (Provided Photo/Vitaly Smolnikov/AP via CNN Newsource)

MOSCOW (WISH) — A day of mourning was held in Russia Sunday after at least 137 people were killed in a terrorist attack in Moscow.

It’s the worst terrorist attack in Russia in two decades.

According to Russian authorities, four gunmen suspected of carrying out the attack were arrested near the border on Saturday.

Russia state media said the four suspects are from Tajikistan and have been in the country on either temporary, or expired visas. State media named the suspects as Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, Shamsidin Fariduni, and Muhammadsober Faizov.

Tajikistan is a central Asian country that is on the western boarder of China and the northern border of Afghanistan.

The terrorist group ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a short statement published by the ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency on Telegram on Friday.

Thousands of people from across Russia added to the growing memorial outside the Crocus City Hall near Moscow on Sunday to honor victims of the attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin paid his respects to the deceased by lighting a candle in a church at his residence outside Moscow.

On Saturday, Putin said the terrorists had tried to escape across the border towards Ukraine. He said that people on the Ukrainian side had helped prepare a “window” for their escape.

Ukraine has vehemently denied any involvement in the attack. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry described the accusations as a “planned provocation by the Kremlin to further fuel anti-Ukrainian hysteria in Russian society, create conditions for increased mobilization of Russian citizen to participate in the criminal aggression against our county and discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the international community.”

Amaq released a graphic video on Saturday that allegedly showed Friday’s attack at the concert hall from the view of one of the attacks, suggesting the suspects had a direct link to ISIS in order for Amaq to have the video.

The Russian Investigative Committee is still working to identify all of the victims. Only 62 of the 137 people killed have been identified. Russian States News Agency RIA Novosti said molecular genetic examination may be required to fully identify everyone. That process could take at least two weeks.

