ISP: Former farmers fair treasurer accused of using company card for bills, vacations

An image of a jail cell. A former treasurer of the Aurora Farmers Fair was arrested on April 22, 2024, after Indiana State Police learned he had stolen roughly $70,000 in fair funds to pay for personal items. (Photo by Richard Bouhet/AFP via Getty images)

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A former southern Indiana festival treasurer was arrested on Monday after Indiana State Police say he made many unauthorized purchases using fair funds.

The investigation started after the Aurora Farmers Fair board reported money missing from the fair’s bank accounts in March.

It was soon determined that board treasurer Scott Petty, 54, of Moore’s Hill, had been using the company credit card for multiple personal purchases, including vacations, bills, and car payments, starting sometime in 2022.

In total, Petty spent around $70,000 of the fair’s funds.

Petty was charged with felony theft over $50,000. He turned himself in to the Dearborn County jail sometime Monday, but was not listed as an inmate as of Wednesday.

A jury trial was set for June 24.