ISP searching for suspects in war memorial vandalism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Capitol Police of the Indiana State Police are looking for suspects in the vandalizing of a war memorial and are asking for the public’s help in the search.

According to ISP, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, as many as three people may have damaged the Congressional Medal of Honor Memorial, which is on the downtown canal across from the Indiana State Museum.

On September 9, a maintenance worker noticed damage to one of the memorial’s pillars. After viewing surveillance footage, a young male was seen on video damaging the memorial just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 7. Then a few seconds later three males were spotted gathered around the damaged pillar.

Damage has been estimated at $300. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Capitol Police at 317-234-2131.