Jackson County Sheriff’s Department: Man’s body found near White River

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has launched a death investigation after a man’s body was found on Thursday east of Seymour near the White River.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 7:11 p.m. on Thursday from the individual that located the male in a wooded area near the Bellford Bridge.

The investigation is still ongoing, and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The identity of the man is being withheld until all family members have been notified.