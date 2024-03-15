Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Kid-ing with Kayla: Laundry mishaps as a parent

by: Kayla Sullivan
Posted: / Updated:

Kid-ing with Kayla: I feel like every parent makes some kind of laundry mistakes they never made before kids. Mine include accidentally bleach staining outfits and most recently, not timing how long it will take to wash and dry something before an event.

Allan went to karate in a damp uniform this week because I inaccurately predicted how long it would take to wash and dry it before class.

As I was prepping his stuff for karate I noticed a Barbecue sauce stain on his white uniform. I could have probably just concentrated on the stain but I really thought I’d have enough time to fully wash it, wrong! I didn’t. It was time to go and it was too damp to wear.

So, I turned to other resources like holding it out the car window on the way there and putting it up against the car heater vents.

Ultimately, it was still a little damp for karate and despite a couple complaints from my son, he survived.

In the comments, we are discussing, what laundry mistakes have you made as a parent? How’d you try and solve it? Chime in on Facebook!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Businesses are ready for April’s...
National News /
Spartz urges Senate, President Biden...
Indiana News /
Judge blocks U.S. Senate hopeful...
News /
Patty goes one-on-one with Mark...
News /
Three wheels and big smiles:...
Local News /
Man’s migraines likely caused by...
National News /
‘It could have been really...
Indiana News /
Indiana State Police share update...
Indiana News /