Kid-ing with Kayla: Laundry mishaps as a parent

Kid-ing with Kayla: I feel like every parent makes some kind of laundry mistakes they never made before kids. Mine include accidentally bleach staining outfits and most recently, not timing how long it will take to wash and dry something before an event.

Allan went to karate in a damp uniform this week because I inaccurately predicted how long it would take to wash and dry it before class.

As I was prepping his stuff for karate I noticed a Barbecue sauce stain on his white uniform. I could have probably just concentrated on the stain but I really thought I’d have enough time to fully wash it, wrong! I didn’t. It was time to go and it was too damp to wear.

So, I turned to other resources like holding it out the car window on the way there and putting it up against the car heater vents.

Ultimately, it was still a little damp for karate and despite a couple complaints from my son, he survived.

