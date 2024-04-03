Search
Kid-ing with Kayla: “Look mom!” A parenting hack for the car

by: Kayla Sullivan
Kid-ing with Kayla: For some reason, looking through the rear view mirror to see my son just isn’t enough for him. He needs my whole head to turn and look at him while I’m driving. This is obviously dangerous so I came up with a hack! Sunglasses on the back of my head.

Would you try this hack? What kinds of things do your kids do in the car? Chime in on Facebook!

For more Kid-ing with Kayla, click here.

