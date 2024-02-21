Kid-ing with Kayla: No snow boots? No problem! Solutions for unprepared parents in the snow

Kid-ing with Kayla: So far this winter season, Indiana has really only had two days where kids could successfully play in the snow. While we may still get more snow this time of year, is it really worth investing in snow pants, boots, and a sled this year?

Right now, my son grows out of his shoe size every year and snow boots are not cheap! Parents in my comment section suggested wrapping his regular shoes in multiple plastic grocery bags and doubling up on warm socks.

They also suggested tripling up on pants instead of snow suits, layering the coats, and wrapping a plastic storage container in a trash bag for a sled.

Is all of this aesthetically pleasing? Absolutely not! But it is cheap and can get kids through the literal handful (maybe less) of times they’ll play in the snow.

Another winter tip, don’t make the same mistake I did and promise the kids you will build a snowman before checking if the snow is packing snow. I woke the kids up with a “Do you wanna build a snowman?” solo from the movie Frozen and spent a lot of time gathering the snowman materials just to find out the snow wouldn’t work for a snowman. The kids were devastated!

We want to hear your funny snow fail stories or tips.

