Kid-ing with Kayla: Parenting in the winter

The word "winter" is written in the snow on a snow-covered car parking at the mountain (AP Photo/Winfried Rothermel)

Kid-ing with Kayla: I don’t know about other parents in Indiana but this Hoosier mama is struggling with seasonal depression!

The sky is usually dark and colorless and the air is cold and dry. However, when there is a bit of sunshine, Allan and I are the first to flock to the park!

We need it for our mental health. Allan loves to run around and get dirty. It isn’t always comfortable with the cold temperatures but a little bit of sunshine makes it bearable.

So, in honor of it being winter, I am making a list of fun things you can do with kids indoors that boost your mood during this time when lots of people get seasonal depression.

Make a terrarium (miniature gardens housed inside small, sealable glass containers)

Indoor pool

Go to the library

Trampoline park

Indoor go-karting

Arcade

Board games

Buy flowers and arrange them together at home

Floor is lava game

Build a fort

Movie marathon

Puzzles

Spa night

Dance party

