Kid-ing with Kayla: Simply Troy shares budget friendly birthday party ideas

Kid-ing with Kayla: Your child’s birthday party doesn’t have to break the bank! Troy Williams of Simply Troy explains that it’s all about a theme and an activity.

In the display showed on March 14, which just so happens to be National Kid Crafting Day, Troy shared some Netflix Family show options for families. You can print free birthday party downloads from the popular streaming service website here.

There were painted wooden cars from Hot Wheels, crushed cookie dirt cups from Leo, and themed chalk boards from Cocomelon!

