Rochester man killed in two-vehicle crash on US 31

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A Rochester man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 on Thursday morning, according to a news release by Indiana State Police.

Just after 8 a.m. Thursday, troopers with Indiana State Police and deputies with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 31 at Southway 31 in Rochester. Investigators believe that Dewayne A. Hecht, 38, of Rochester, was driving a 2009 Hyundai Accent heading westbound on Southway 31. The Hyundai attempted to cross US 31 when a 2019 Volvo traveling southbound on U.S. 31 collided into it, causing both vehicles to come to rest south of the intersection.

Hecht was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fulton County coroner.

The driver of the semi, Remzi Ozturk, 53, of Holland, Michigan, was uninjured in the incident.

The incident is under active and ongoing investigation, and investigators did not release any further information at this time. Notification has been made to Hecht’s family.