Kid-ing with Kayla: Why being a mom is so special

by: Kayla Sullivan
Kid-ing with Kayla: As we approach Mother’s Day, we’re asking mothers why they love being a mom so much. I went first.

While being a mom has its challenges, it is far more rewarding. I am constantly grateful for this opportunity to have such a clear purpose in life. Being selfish can be fun but committing your life to care for another is fulfilling.

