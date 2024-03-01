Search
Kid-ing with Kayla: Worst and best Easter candies

by: Kayla Sullivan
Kid-ing with Kayla: It’s that time of year again! Easter candy cravings are springing. My personal favorite is the Reese’s Egg. For some reason, it just tastes better in the shape of an egg. My least favorite? Peeps. I think they are so gross but my son loves them. Here’s my report on the odd way he eats them.

PEEP this EAResistable EGGSclusive! #fyp #parentinghumor #newsvoice #peep #peeps #funny #humor @peepsbrand

So, what’s your favorite and least favorite Easter candy? Weigh in on Facebook.
  • Reese’s Eggs
  • Peeps
  • Chocolate bunnies
  • Chocolate eggs
  • Malted eggs
  • Jelly Beans
  • Bunny, Chicks and Ducks Sweet Tarts
  • Sour Patch Kid Bunnies

