Kid-ing with Kayla: Worst and best Easter candies

Kid-ing with Kayla: It’s that time of year again! Easter candy cravings are springing. My personal favorite is the Reese’s Egg. For some reason, it just tastes better in the shape of an egg. My least favorite? Peeps. I think they are so gross but my son loves them. Here’s my report on the odd way he eats them.