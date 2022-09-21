News

Kids grow out of clothes as fast as you buy them — Special ways to use old kids’ clothes, how to save money on kids’ clothes

KID-ing with Kayla — If you’re a parent, you know the struggle! Kids are constantly growing and it seems like as soon as you buy them a new wardrobe, they need another one in a bigger size! Here’s WISH-TV Specialty Content Creator Kayla Sullivan’s report on the topic.

So, what can you do with the clothes they grow out of?

Donate them

Pass them down to other kids in the family or friend group

Use them to make a quilt or pillow case

Give them to your kids to dress up their dolls or stuffed animals

Use them to stitch a new dog bed

Use them as towels to clean the house

Sell them on Facebook marketplace, a garage sale, or any used clothing app/store

How can you buy new kid clothes cheap?

Facebook Marketplace

Local used clothing sales like Whale Sale or your local garage sales

or your local garage sales Used kid clothing stores like Once Upon A Child or Goodwill

or Waiting for end of season sales and thinking ahead (this involves some estimations on what size your child will be in that future season)

Ask family members, friends, or community groups online for hand me downs

Target’s Cat & Jack brand is guaranteed for one year (with receipt)

