Kids grow out of clothes as fast as you buy them — Special ways to use old kids’ clothes, how to save money on kids’ clothes

KID-ing with Kayla — If you’re a parent, you know the struggle! Kids are constantly growing and it seems like as soon as you buy them a new wardrobe, they need another one in a bigger size! Here’s WISH-TV Specialty Content Creator Kayla Sullivan’s report on the topic.
So, what can you do with the clothes they grow out of?
- Donate them
- Pass them down to other kids in the family or friend group
- Use them to make a quilt or pillow case
- Give them to your kids to dress up their dolls or stuffed animals
- Use them to stitch a new dog bed
- Use them as towels to clean the house
- Sell them on Facebook marketplace, a garage sale, or any used clothing app/store
How can you buy new kid clothes cheap?
- Facebook Marketplace
- Local used clothing sales like Whale Sale or your local garage sales
- Used kid clothing stores like Once Upon A Child or Goodwill
- Waiting for end of season sales and thinking ahead (this involves some estimations on what size your child will be in that future season)
- Ask family members, friends, or community groups online for hand me downs
- Target’s Cat & Jack brand is guaranteed for one year (with receipt)
If you would like to see more KID-ding with Kayla segments, click here or follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook!
