LaPorte County deputies make curiously sharp discovery during inmate intake

by: Jason Ronimous
Posted: / Updated:

LaPorte County, Ind. (WISH) — During a routine arrest intake, LaPorte County Sheriff deputies made a discovery that really could cut both ways.

According to a Facebook post, deputies are using a new technology called “SecurPASS” to scan the body of arrestees as part of jail screening.

The scanner has helped the department find all sorts of hidden foreign objects, such as tattoo equipment, drugs, and weapons.

The “SecurPASS” Body Scanner was purchased in 2017 and incorporated into the operations of the jail later that year.  

This discovery was a first in every regard. Watch the above video for more.

