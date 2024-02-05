Lasers, meth and aircraft don’t mix in arrest of Columbus man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Columbus Ind. man was arrested Saturday night after a Bartholomew County Sherriff’s Deputy observed him aiming a laser at his patrol vehicle.

Several reports were received by the Sheriff’s office over the last week regarding someone aiming a laser at aircraft in the area of the Columbus Municipal Airport.

Saturday night, another report came in, which prompted a Sheriff’s Deputy to be dispatched to the area of the airport, the Deputy was unable to find the source of the laser.

20 minutes later while travelling on U.S. 31 near I-65, the Deputy observed a green laser emitting from a black passenger car. At that time the laser was pointed at the Deputy’s patrol car.

After a traffic stop, the driver was identified as 49-year-old Christopher Clem of Columbus. During the investigation, two laser devices were found, along with methamphetamine and crushed prescription painkillers.

The Deputy also recovered a handgun in Clem’s vehicle.

Clem admitted to the Deputy that he aimed a laser at planes flying overhead.

Clem was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail, where he is being held on charges of Pointing a Laser at a Public Safety Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Dealing in a Controlled Substance. All charges are enhanced due to Clem being in possession of a firearm.

The United States Air Marshalls and Federal Aviation Administration continue to investigate at a federal level.

(Photo courtesy Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office)

