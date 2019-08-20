How to Talk about Bad News with your Kids

Does anyone else feel like they get punched in the face with bad news every time they open up any social media or news channel app on their phone?

There’s no doubt that bad news seems to be constantly shouted from the rooftops, through your smartphones, and definitely on your televisions and with all this gloom and doom, it’s easy to really start thinking that the sky, indeed, is falling.

You’re not the only one getting this barrage of bad news, the kiddos in your life are picking up on the fear and anger too and unlike you, they aren’t always equipped to understand or manage the emotions that may be coming up for them.

Lisa Mitchell, Communications Expert & Founder of Power Body Language, shares a few things you can do to help the littles in your life “weather” the storm of bad news:

1) Ask them questions about how they are FEELING about what they are hearing or seeing other people react to, and then really LISTEN to what they tell you. You might find that they aren’t really paying that much attention at all or you might find that they have very really feelings and concerns. Either way, at least you know.

2) Offer reassurance. Saying things like “you are safe and loved here” while at home or offering something like “your teachers really care about you and are working hard to keep you safe at school” can help remind them that people do care and are doing their best to keep them protected and safe, wherever they are.

3) Point out the GOOD things. There are so many examples of people being great humans and good things happening that if you get intentional about looking for those and sharing them with your kiddos when you find examples, it really does start to balance out all the negative news.

The littles in your life will pick up your vibe, your mood, and your fears. It’s ok to show your kids how your feel and invite them to talk about how they feel too in age-appropriate language and ways.

