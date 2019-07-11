INDOT plans south side I-465 reconfiguration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – INDOT unveiled plans to reconfigure I-465 on the city’s south side Wednesday evening.

According to INDOT, the construction will be in two sections. One section is between US 31 and I-65, with the other between I-70 and the Mann Road interchange.

Some of the changes include new auxiliary lanes to help traffic merge, replacing bridges and adding more travel lanes.

The reconfiguration is in preparation for when I-69 construction is completed and it meets up with I-465.

“We want the traffic to flow seamlessly between the two interstates,” Mallory Duncan of INDOT said. “And that is why we’re adding lanes, and it’ll all happen in our current right of way. So the current land that INDOT owns within I-465, we’re going to use that to add the lanes so there won’t be the mess of buying land or completely building something from scratch like we are with 69.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021 and wrap up sometime in 2024.