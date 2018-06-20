Lawrence man serving in Air Force overseas diagnosed with leukemia

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – Right now, across the world there is a young man from Lawrence Indiana serving our country in the Air Force. That young man, Nathan Graves, is struggling with a recent cancer diagnosis. About a month ago, Graves went from being a healthy 20-year-old to suddenly diagnosed with leukemia.

Graves has been stationed in northern Italy for about two years, serving in the Air Force. When he wasn’t feeling well he thought it was the flu but then it progressively worse. It got so bad his girlfriend forced him to go to the hospital when he had a fever of about 104 degrees.

The doctors at the local Italian hospital performed a few tests and realized Graves had leukemia. If he had waited to go to the hospital any longer he could have died.

Right now, Graves has now been moved back to the Air Force base where they are re-evaluating his condition and trying to get him back to the states. But despite the bleak diagnosis, his attitude is positive and persistent.

“You feel like nothing can stop you and this has been one of the most humbling experiences,” said Nathan. “Will ever have because this thing has put me on my back for about a month and said you’re not all that. It’s definitely been humbling.”

His mom and dad have been allowed to visit him in the hospital. They have been working with the Wounded Warrior project to get to Italy and back. There are a few fundraisers for the family right now including a GoFundMe page here.

Graves says he is just trying to get home, but despite this diagnosis and and the hand Graves has been dealt, he still had a smile on his face and says he misses three things: his family, his friends and Chick-fil-A.

