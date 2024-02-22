Legendary guitarist Steve Hackett talks new album

Legendary rock guitarist Steve Hackett is preparing for the release of his latest studio album, “The Circus And The Nightwhale, “set for February 16th, 2024, via InsideOut Music.

They are featuring a rite-of-passage concept centered around a character named Travla, the album’s 13 tracks offer an autobiographical glimpse into Hackett’s life.

With enthusiasm for his 30th solo release, Hackett expresses, “I love this album. It says the things I’ve been wanting to say for a very long time.”

Today, he unveils the first single, ‘People of the Smoke,’ along with its accompanying video. Reflecting on the track, Hackett reminisces, “People of the Smoke spins us all back in time to 1950 when bustling post-war London was stifled with smog… This song kicks off an album following my life’s journey literally and metaphorically…”

Fans can pre-order the album in various formats, including Limited CD+Blu-ray media book, Standard CD Jewel case, Gatefold 180g Vinyl LP, and Digital Album, all adorned with Denise Marsh’s stunning cover painting.

Recorded between tours in 2022 and 2023 at Siren studio in the UK, the album features a lineup of talented musicians worldwide, including familiar collaborators such as Roger King, Rob Townsend, Nad Sylvan, and Steve’s brother John Hackett.