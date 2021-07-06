Local

1 dead, 1 found unresponsive on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Homicide detectives are investigating at a home on the city’s south side after one person was found dead and another was found unresponsive, authorities said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Meadows Edge Lane Tuesday on reports of two unresponsive people. That’s in a residential area on the city’s south side west of State Road 135 and between West Southport and West Stop 11 roads.

When officers arrived to the scene they found two unresponsive individuals. One individual was pronounced dead. The second person was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Police have not released any other details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.