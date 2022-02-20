Local

1 dead, 4 others hurt in 3-car crash on West 56th Street near golf club

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal crash Saturday night involved three cars, killed one person and injured four others, and motorists were being asked to avoid the area on the northwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Pike Township Fire Department were called just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday to West 56th Street at Northland Road. That’s between Guion Road and Cooper Road, which is also known as West Kessler Boulevard North Drive.

Authorities found the crash site west of that intersection, at West 56th Street and Arabian Run, near the Saddlebrook Golf Club.

One person died in the crash, a second person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and three additional people with injuries not believed to be life-threatening were taken to hospitals.

Video on social media of the crash showed an overturned vehicle in heavy flames and billowing smoke at the intersection.

IMPD says it had nothing more to share on the crash as of 7:48 p.m. Saturday.

The fatality is the third Saturday on Indianapolis streets.

