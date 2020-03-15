Local

18-year-old dead after 2-vehicle crash in Shelbyville

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old Shelbyville man is dead after a two-car crash in Shelbyville Saturday afternoon.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday the crash happened just after 12 p.m. Saturday between mile markers 114 and 115 on eastbound I-74.

A 17-year-old male driver of a white 2003 Honda Accord was driving westbound when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed the median, authorities say. His vehicle was hit by a 2019 Nissan Murano driven by Carl Walton, 85, of Indianapolis.

All three male occupants in the Honda suffered serious injuries and were taken to Methodist Hospital. The front seat passenger of the Honda later died from his injuries. Authorities have not identified the victim who died or the other occupants of the Honda, but did say they were from Shelbyville.

Walton and 76-year-old Lillie Walton, who was a passenger in the Nissan, were taken to Eskenazi Hospital with serious injuries. Angela Harvey, 51, of Fairland, was also a passenger in the Nissan and was taken to Methodist hospital for treatment. A fourth passenger was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Academy of Country Music Awards postponed because of coronavirus

by: Eric Levenson and Steve Forrest, CNN /

 (CNN) — The Academy of Country Music Awards scheduled for April 5 has been postponed and will be rescheduled for September because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization said.

“The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community,” Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said in a statement Sunday.

“This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely.”

The event was to take place in Las Vegas and Keith Urban had been announced as the host. Urban, Miranda Lambert, Lindsay Ell, and Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes were expected to perform at the 55th annual awards.

Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and producer Dann Huff led the competitive pack with five award nominations each, and first-time nominee Justin Bieber received four nominations for his work on “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay.

At last year’s event, Reba McEntire hosted and a who’s who of country stars performed, including Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood.

As coronavirus spreads around the world, health experts have recommended canceling or limiting large gatherings of people as part of a policy called “social distancing.” The idea is that creating greater distance between people will slow the spread of the disease and ensure that those who do get sick can receive proper care without overwhelming the health care system.

