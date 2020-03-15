18-year-old dead after 2-vehicle crash in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old Shelbyville man is dead after a two-car crash in Shelbyville Saturday afternoon.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday the crash happened just after 12 p.m. Saturday between mile markers 114 and 115 on eastbound I-74.

A 17-year-old male driver of a white 2003 Honda Accord was driving westbound when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed the median, authorities say. His vehicle was hit by a 2019 Nissan Murano driven by Carl Walton, 85, of Indianapolis.

All three male occupants in the Honda suffered serious injuries and were taken to Methodist Hospital. The front seat passenger of the Honda later died from his injuries. Authorities have not identified the victim who died or the other occupants of the Honda, but did say they were from Shelbyville.

Walton and 76-year-old Lillie Walton, who was a passenger in the Nissan, were taken to Eskenazi Hospital with serious injuries. Angela Harvey, 51, of Fairland, was also a passenger in the Nissan and was taken to Methodist hospital for treatment. A fourth passenger was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.