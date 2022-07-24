Local

1 dead, single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65

The front of an ambulance. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died Sunday morning from a single-vehicle crash on I-65 causing partial closure of the interstate early Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

According to ISP, at 12:11 a.m. Indiana State Police Dispatchers received 911 calls about a single-vehicle crash at the 105.5 mile-marker in the southbound lanes.

Callers let police know the driver of the vehicle was possibly unconscious, police say.

According to a news release, when troopers arrived they found a vehicle heavily damaged on the left shoulder of the highway.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded and administered emergency medical aid, police say.

According to police, the driver was taken to an area hospital where they died.

Preliminary investigation determined the driver of the vehicle ran off of the roadway to the right side, hit a roadside guardrail, then crossed back across all three lanes striking the concrete median wall, according to ISP.

Police say the reason the driver drove off of the road is unknown.

The Marion County Coroner’s office will determine the cause of death.

According to ISP, the left two lanes of I-65 were closed while the crash was being investigated, and the vehicle was removed.