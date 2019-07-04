1 killed, 1 arrested for OWI in Hancock County head-on collision

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead after a crash in Hancock County early Thursday morning.

According to the Hancock County Dispatch, the two-vehicle fatal crash happened in the area of State Road 234 and State Road 9 just before 12:45 a.m.

Police said a Ford Focus with two males and two females were headed west on SR 234 when it was struck head-on by a Mini Cooper with one male and one female.

The Mini Cooper is believed to have crossed the center line, traveling into the path of the oncoming Focus causing the crash, according to police.

A passenger in the Focus, 44-year-old Rachel Thomas, was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Focus and the two males in that vehicle were all transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police say all three expected survive.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, 24-year-old Leanna Murphy, after being treated for injuries at Hancock Regional Hospital, was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated.

She was transported to the Hancock County Jail.