1 man dies in vehicle accident, 2 in stable condition; car found upside down in creek

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle carrying three people drove off of Interstate 865 west bound, ended up in a creek, injuring two, and resulted in the death of an 82-year-old man, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Boone County communications, a 911 call was received for a vehicle into the ditch on I-865 west bound at the 4.2 mile-marker.

The caller said the vehicle had driven off the roadway, into the median, and then flipped into a nearby creek, police say.

Once police arrived to the scene, they found the vehicle upside down in the creek.

Three New Castle residents were found in the vehicle, police say.

The driver of the vehicle, April Smith, 46-year-old and passenger, Floyd Ingle, 81-year-old were both taken to a nearby facility in serious but stable condition.

Terry Ingle, 82, the front seat passenger of the vehicle died on the scene, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident remains under investigation.