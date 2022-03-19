Local

1 Shelbyville man dies, another hurt in crash on State Road 44

BENGAL, Ind. (WISH) — An 34-year-old Shelbyville man died Friday night in a crash on a rural stretch of State Road 44, the Shelby County sheriff said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened about 6:50 p.m. Friday in the 8300 block of State Road 44. That’s near the western Shelby County border with Johnson County, and about 3 miles east of Franklin.

Javier Torres died at the crash scene.

Torres was driving a Dodge Caravan east on State Road 44 when the van crossed into the westbound lanes and struck head-on a Chevrolet pickup.

Kellen Lawson, 18, of Shelbyville, was driving the truck; he was stable at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, said the statement from Sheriff Louie Koch.

No passengers were in either vehicle.