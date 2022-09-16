Local

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

“The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.

The Indiana schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

Brownsburg: Eagle Elementary School

Eagle Elementary School Dale: David Turnham Education Center

David Turnham Education Center Fort Wayne: Fred H. Croninger Elementary School

Fred H. Croninger Elementary School Indianapolis: Cathedral High School

Cathedral High School Indianapolis: Christ the King Catholic School

Christ the King Catholic School Kokomo: Northwestern Senior High School

Northwestern Senior High School Munster: James B. Eads Elementary School

James B. Eads Elementary School Plainfield: Brentwood Elementary School

Brentwood Elementary School Valparaiso: Central Elementary School

Central Elementary School Valparaiso: Saint Paul Catholic School

“Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs,” Secretary Cardona said. “These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

Eligible schools can be public or non-public and must demonstrate excellence in academics, arts, and athletics. They must have been in existence for at least five years and cannot have received the award within the past five years.

Since its founding in 1982, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has distributed 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools across the country.