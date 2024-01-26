Mattress close to heater may be cause of fire at Country Club Apartments

Search
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple people were displaced but no one was injured after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon at a south side apartment complex.

Indianapolis Fire Department was called just before 5:10 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Stephanie Lane. That’s at the Country Club Apartments off Pennsylvania Street just south of East Troy Avenue.

IFD says 11 units were affected by the fire, smoke and water. Investigators say utilities were shut off for the whole building.

A Facebook post from the fire department says the apartment management indicated a resident placed a mattress placed too close to a baseboard heater caught fire.  

Despite breaching the attic space, the blaze was brought under control in 30 minutes.

This story has been updated. It was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. 

