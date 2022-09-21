Local

11-year-old Anderson girl hit by vehicle while waiting for school bus

by: Ashley Fowler
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle while waiting for her school bus Wednesday morning, the Anderson Police Department says.

The child was hit by a Chevrolet truck at around 8 a.m. while she waited near a bus stop at the intersection of 30th and Fountain Streets, according to a statement by police.

The school bus arrived shortly after the incident and the bus driver called 911.

The girl was taken to an Anderson hospital and was in stable condition.

Police say driver of the truck stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

An investigation into the incident was ongoing.

