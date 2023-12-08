12 speakeasies in Central Indiana to visit for craft cocktails, moody vibes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana, over 100 years out from the Prohibition era when speakeasies flourished, now hosts a variety of establishments paying homage to that underground past. Today’s speakeasy-style bars are entirely legal, offering craft cocktails and a nod to history in alluring settings.

For those seeking a speakeasy ambiance without the secrecy, several spots in the city offer just that:

Occupies the historic Hammond Block built in 1874. The venue boasts a bar with over 450 whiskies, making it an attraction for whiskey enthusiasts. (301 Mass Ave.)

An intimate bar behind the Bottleworks Hotel lobby, serving draft cocktails, beer, and wine. (850 Mass Ave., Bottleworks)

Recognition as “one of the best bars in the US” by Esquire Magazine. It features a luxurious microbar, dining area, and listening room equipped with Klipsch speakers and vintage audio equipment. (114 E. 49th St., Meridian Kessler)

Hidden within Bocca, an Italian restaurant, offering an intimate and trendy ambiance. (122 E. 22nd St., Fall Creek Place)

Adds a craft cocktail bar with a speakeasy-like environment to the Broad Ripple Ave. bar-hopping scene. (915 Broad Ripple Ave.)

Boasts a tricked-out 1920’s speakeasy ambiance, complete with a fully stocked bar, chandeliers, and a spacious patio deck. This space offers house-brewed Amberella amber lager and sophisticated cocktails. (Smocktown Brewery, 223 W. Main St, Greenwood)

For those in search of a more authentic speakeasy experience, where a password and some exploration are part of the visit, these establishments might be of interest:

Snake around the Murphy Building to find a modern speakeasy popular in Fountain Square, featuring DJ nights on Wednesdays. (Fountain Square)

Takes its name from the bank vault door entrance and holds historical significance, having been frequented by the infamous bank robber John Dillinger. (Bates-Hendricks)

Bootleggers

offers an underground vibe with catacombs, requiring a password for entry. The establishment includes a restaurant upstairs. Hint, Hint. (Downtown)

A speakeasy-style steakhouse from the owners of Taxman Brewing Company offering elevated food, drinks, and rooftop seating Wednesday through Sunday. (Bargersville)

The English

Presents an intimate 60-seat setup with a speakeasy vibe, offering a menu of small plates, extensive tequilas and bourbons, flights, wines, and seasonal cocktails. (Butler-Tarkington)

Connected to a pizza by the slice spot on Mass Ave., features bourbon, craft cocktails, and beer without the necessity of a password once you identify the related business. (Mass Ave.)

